Steve Kelly Brown, 87, of Lynchburg, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Doris Bishop Brown.
Born December 8, 1931, in Edneyville, North Carolina, he was a son of the late Ben and Josie Lyda Brown. Steve was a retired engineer with the former B&W (presently Framatome). He was an avid reader and loved to fish in both fresh and sea water.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Virginia B. Westphal and her husband, Steve, of Chapin, SC and Teresa Wilson and her husband, Eddie, of Concord, VA; two sons, Steve Kelly Brown, Jr. and his wife, Susan, of Lynchburg, VA and Allen Wayne Brown and his wife, Linda, of Hemet, CA; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2:00 P.M.at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel with Rev. Dan G. Mason officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Campbell County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 4123, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Times-News from May 15 to May 16, 2019