Steven Green, 59, of Hendersonville died Saturday March 14, 2020 at Mission Hospital in Asheville. He was a son of the late Maxine McCollaum Green and Joe William Green. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, "Dee" Blankenship who died in2019.
"Steve" was a 1978 graduate of John Marshall High School in Los Angeles, Ca. and honorably served our country in the United States Army. He was currently employed by the National Wiper Alliance Company in Swannanoa. He was a kind hearted man with a gentle disposition. He enjoyed NASCAR and all racing venues. He enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his loving wife of almost 30 years, Teresa, of the home. He is also survived by his twin brother, Stanley Green and his wife, Sue as well as one sister, Dana Green. He is also survived by his step-father Larry Irby, numerous nieces and nephews, and his three four legged friends: Sasha, Laila and Molly.
The funeral service will be held at 2pm Thursday, March 20, 2020 at New Beginning Baptist Church in Mills River, North Carolina. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020