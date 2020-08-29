Sue Stripling Shaw of Hendersonville, North Carolina, passed away at 95 years old from complications due to COVID-19 on May 12th, 2020. Born in Macon, Georgia to Lawrence Stripling and Marie Hudson Stripling, she had been a resident of Hendersonville for 28 years, having moved from Florida in 1993 to be closer to her family. She enjoyed a successful telecommunications career, working in radio in the 1940's before moving into television in the early 1950's, even helming her own radio talk show at one point called "Sue Shaw Speaks." She retired after 27 years from WFLA-TV in Tampa Florida. As a teenager during World War II she met George Taylor Shaw, a native of England and a bomber pilot in the Royal Air Force briefly stationed in Georgia; after waiting for one another during the war, they married in 1946 and remained married until George's death in 2011. A member of St. John in the Wilderness Church in Flat Rock, Sue was active for many years in the Episcopal Church Women, and also served as a volunteer at The Book Exchange in Flat Rock for 12 years. Her ashes will be scattered at a later date in the Lune Valley of the English Lake District, alongside her husband's ashes. She is survived by her daughter, Kay Shaw Hall, her son-in-law, Jim Hall, and granddaughter Kristin Elizabeth Hall.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store