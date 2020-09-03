Sue Pace Ward, 73, of Saluda, passed away, at home, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Polk County, to the late Wade and Blease Newman Pace. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Frank S. Ward, sister, Peggy Baynard and brothers, Johnny and Lloyd Wayne Pace.
She was an active and devoted member of Macedonia Baptist Church, where she enjoyed fellowship with her community. She will be remembered for placing weekly flower arrangements and her creative holiday decorations, particularly Christmas. Every year, Sue devoted many hours to planning and executing the church's extraordinary Christmas trees.
She is survived by, and will be lovingly remembered by her; four children, Scott Ward (Dee), Reeda Ward, Nora W. Pace (Brently), Rick Ward (Casey); twelve grandchildren, Samantha, Stanley, Amanda, Hailey, Megan, Ward, Aidan, Katie, Gracie, Bailey, Bristol, Bryson; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Genell P. Jespersen and Margaret P. Boone; many nieces and nephews; a favorite niece Paige Boone and honorary son Roger Ward.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M., on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Brenda Jones officiating. At other times the family will be at the home of Tom and Margaret Boone, 1314 Old Howard Gap Rd, Saluda, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, in Sue's memory, may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 942, Saluda, NC 28773.
