Susan Garrett Duncan, 93, of Hendersonville, died Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Life Care Center. She was born April 29, 1927 in Cherokee County; a daughter of the late Emory and Bessie Roberts Garrett. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Coy Duncan.
Mrs. Duncan was one of the first 50 employees hired at General Electric when their doors opened for operation. She was active and an enthusiastic member of First Baptist Church of Hendersonville.
She is survived by her step-son, Coy "Buddy" Duncan Jr. and his wife Janice of Hendersonville; and several nephews and nieces.
A private family service was held at Shepherd Memorial Park, with Reverend Wally Schamburger officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Susan's memory be directed to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; www.stjude.org.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.