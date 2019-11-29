Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Marlowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Lynn (Wall) Marlowe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Lynn (Wall) Marlowe Obituary
Mrs. Susan Lynn Wall Marlowe born September 19th, 1953 in Burlington, NC passed away November 21st in Dade City, FL. She was a resident of Hendersonville, NC as well as Dade City, FL.
Everyone will remember her sense of humor and her laugh, her love for dogs and horses, her culinary skills, and her ability to make friends for life.
Susan is survived by the love of her life Gene Marlowe; stepdaughter, Genee (Steve) Dalton; granddaughter, Matana; and her four siblings.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -