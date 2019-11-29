|
|
Mrs. Susan Lynn Wall Marlowe born September 19th, 1953 in Burlington, NC passed away November 21st in Dade City, FL. She was a resident of Hendersonville, NC as well as Dade City, FL.
Everyone will remember her sense of humor and her laugh, her love for dogs and horses, her culinary skills, and her ability to make friends for life.
Susan is survived by the love of her life Gene Marlowe; stepdaughter, Genee (Steve) Dalton; granddaughter, Matana; and her four siblings.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019