Susan Virginia ""Ginger"" Marx, 90, of Hendersonville, died Friday, June June 26, 2020 at Carolina Village. She was born February 21, 1930, in Woodmere, Long Island, NY, part of the Five Towns, to the late Henry and Carolina Abraham. In addition to her parents, Ginger was preceded in death by her brother Robert.
Ginger met the love of her life Sandy, while they were both teaching nursery school. She and her husband raised their three sons in Wantagh, Long Island, NY, before moving to CT in 1977 and then to Vermont in 1980, where they stayed until they retired. She was an active member of all the communities she lived in. In 1997 they moved to Hendersonville, NC where they were members of the Hendersonville Country Club. Ginger was an active golfer and tennis player, but her prowess was at the bridge table. She became a Duplicate Life Master earning thousands of master points. She was a well known bridge player in the Hendersonville and Asheville area. Ginger, also, enjoyed and excelled at cooking.
Mrs. Marx is survived by her; loving husband of 68 years, Sanford ""Sandy""; sons, Paul (Libbie), Allen (Cheech), and Ken (Peggy); grandchildren, Sara (Rinaldo), Erin (Paul), Sammy (Anthony), Gary (Amalia), Zoe, Jason, Jonathan, Alexandra, and Melissa (Andrew); brother, David Abraham and sister-in-law Doris Abraham.
The graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Shepherd Memorial Park, conducted by Rabbi Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Ginger's memory be directed to Agudas Israel Congregation, 505 Glasgow Ln, Hendersonville, NC 28739.
Published in Times-News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.