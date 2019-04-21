|
Suzanne (Suzy) Earle, Huyck Cantrell, passed away peacefully at Elizabeth House on Wednesday April 17, 2019 surrounded by family.
Suzy grew up in Central Valley, NY.
She is survived by her husband Thomas Cantrell and four children, Sarah Krehling (Edward), Marc Huyck, Dennis Cantrell (Joyce) and Mark Cantrell (Kristie). In addition Suzy had six grandchildren, Austin Huyck, Kendal Krehling, Dallas Cantrell, Dakota Cantrell, Madison Balding and Kylie Cantrell. She also had one great granddaughter Estell Krehling.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the donor's local Hospice.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
