Ms. Suzanne Thomas Maney, 84, of Mills River passed away Sunday, November 24, at the Elizabeth House. A native of Pennsylvania, she had been a resident of Henderson County since 1957. She was a daughter of the late Alexander Peter Thomas, Sr. and Edith May Lowe Thomas. She was also preceded in death by her brother Andrew Thomas and son in-law Joseph Heafner. She was a graduate of St. Genevieve's High School in Asheville and attended Barry College in Miami Shores, FL. She operated her own Kindergarten School in Henderson County, with many of her former students becoming leaders in the community. She was a member of Scared Heart Catholic Church in Brevard and had been the church organist for 12 years. She was also a member of the Happy Valley Extension Homemakers Club, the Lillian Hall Circle and the Mills River Girls.
Mrs. Maney is survived by her husband of 65 years, James F. Maney, their wedding having taken place in Sacred Heart Church. She is also survived by her son, Michael James Maney (Tina); daughter, Patricia M. Heafner; brothers, Michael L. Thomas and Alexander P. Thomas; sisters, Kathleen T. Haas and Edith T. Jensen; sister in-law, Jackie Thomas; grandchildren, C.J. Heafner and Patrick Heafner (Katy); great-grandson, Julian Heafner and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be celebrated 11:00 am Saturday, November 30, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The Reverend Shawn O'Neal will officiate. Burial will follow in Shepherd Memorial Park. The family will receive guests for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jack Driscoll Foundation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Brian Berg Lane, Brevard, NC 28712 or to Mills River Fire and Rescue, 121 School House Rd. Mills River, NC 28759. To offer condolences online please visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
