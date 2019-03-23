|
|
CHATTANOOGA, TN- Suzanne Kent Plumly, 78, passed away on Friday, March 22nd. She grew up in Mamaroneck, N.Y. along with a sister, Mary, and two loving parents, Diana and Norman Kent. When she was 15 she attended Word of Life in upstate New York where she committed herself to love and serve Jesus Christ her entire life. A commitment she honored to her last day. She attended the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and later finished college at the University of Connecticut. She met the love of her life, Edward Plumly, in New York in 1973 and they entered into a happy marriage in 1980. After her parents died, they moved to Tryon, N.C. where she finished her master's degree in social work at the University of South Carolina. She remained in the area for 29 years until she moved to Chattanooga, TN to be near her son.
She had a varied work experience throughout her life. She was a camp counselor, a candy striper, a chaplain assistant at Westchester Medical and the head of student volunteers at Norwalk hospital. She became involved with the Carolina Classical School where she worked in the administration and taught Bible. She volunteered at Thermal Belt Outreach Ministry and she also served at Billy Graham's training center, the Cove, as a tour guide. She was very active in church life. She sang in the choir, taught Vacation Bible School and also served as a deaconess for 8 years, caring for the needs of the poor.
She was a world traveler, an art lover, a philanthropist, a dedicated mother and a trusted friend. Her life was continually filled with love and service to God.
She is survived by three children, Deborah Fraga, Taylor Patterson and David Plumly; her sister, Mary Sasser; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Friday, April 5th, 2019 at McFarland Funeral Chapel in Tryon, NC.
A funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 6th, 2019 in the McFarland Funeral Chapel in Tryon, NC
Burial will be private at Saluda City Cemetery alongside her loving husband, Edward Plumly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thermal Belt Outreach Ministries at 134 White Drive, Columbus, NC 28722.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019