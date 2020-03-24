|
Sybil Freeman Tankersley, 92, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Otho Tankersley. Sybil was a lifelong resident of Henderson County; and was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School over sixty years. She enjoyed painting portraits of her grandchildren and beautiful scenery. Sybil made quilts, lace, needle point embroidery among other things. Her talents were many. She wrote many poems and was an avid reader. Sybil loved the Bible and studied it continually; and wrote many articles from her studies of the Bible.
She is survived by two daughters, Darlene Gilbert and her husband, Donald and Judy Heatherly and her husband Scotty; six grandchildren, Joey Gilbert and his wife Barbara, Ginger Thomas and her husband Marty, Amber Bell, Holly Cole and her husband Chris, Chad Heatherly and his wife Becky and Jeremy Heatherly and his wife Lisa; and several great-grandchildren. Sybil was a loving and caring mother and grandmother.
There will be a celebration of Life outdoors at 12:00 PM on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church. A private graveside will take place at the church cemetery.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020