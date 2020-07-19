1/1
Syble (Capps) Maybin
Syble Capps Maybin, 70, of Zirconia went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was born on September 28, 1949 to Elliot Garfield and Geneva Banks Capps. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Charles "Butch" Maybin; son, Jeffrey Maybin; and nine brothers and sisters.
Syble was a member of Cedar Springs Baptist Church, and loved tending to her flowers. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Roger Maybin; three sisters; one brother; and numerous other family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Cedar Springs Baptist Church, with burial following the service at Beddingfield Cemetery. The service will be officiated by Pastor Butch Skerritt, Joe Maybin, and Homer Maybin. After the graveside there will be a meal in the Fellowship Hall at the church.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published in Times-News from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
