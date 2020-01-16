|
LANDRUM, SC- Tamela Susan Toupal Wagner, 76, of Landrum, SC passed away on January 1, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Elmer Michael and Jean Adele Urfer Toupal and wife of James Earl Wagner.
She was of the Christian faith and a landscape designer.
In addition to her husband, James Earl Wagner, she is surived by daughters, Bunnilynn Thomas and Brigett Dega; a son David Hauge (Pamela); step sons, Curtis (Kristin) Wagner and Darrell Wagner, step daughters, Leah Slaughter (Michael) and Parveen Hughes (Lane); sixteen grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, and a sister Tandii Hammer.
She was predeceased by a brother, Terry Toupal.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00pm at Petty Funeral Home conducted by Rev. George Radler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Paws Prayers and Promises, 112 E. Rutherford St., Landrum, SC 29356.
Online condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020