Taylor Marie Bishop, 28, of Hendersonville, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Mission Hospital.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Perry Bishop; and her maternal grandfather, Sandy Jackson.
Taylor is survived by her father, Barry "Bubba" Bishop of Hendersonville; her mother, Tami Jackson Watkins and her husband Eric of Jonesboro, GA; her paternal grandmother, Joyce Bishop; maternal grandmother, Sarah Jackson; her sister, Morgan Elizabeth Bishop; her aunt, Kelly Jackson Raines and her husband Rodney; her niece, Makayla Jackson Bishop; and her cousin Lauren Raines Almany and her husband Bryant all of Hendersonville; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church with Rev. Roy Perry officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from July 13 to July 14, 2019