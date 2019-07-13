Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Resources
More Obituaries for Taylor Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Taylor Marie Bishop

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Taylor Marie Bishop Obituary
Taylor Marie Bishop, 28, of Hendersonville, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Mission Hospital.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Perry Bishop; and her maternal grandfather, Sandy Jackson.
Taylor is survived by her father, Barry "Bubba" Bishop of Hendersonville; her mother, Tami Jackson Watkins and her husband Eric of Jonesboro, GA; her paternal grandmother, Joyce Bishop; maternal grandmother, Sarah Jackson; her sister, Morgan Elizabeth Bishop; her aunt, Kelly Jackson Raines and her husband Rodney; her niece, Makayla Jackson Bishop; and her cousin Lauren Raines Almany and her husband Bryant all of Hendersonville; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church with Rev. Roy Perry officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from July 13 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now