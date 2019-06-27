|
|
Mr. Ted F. Maurer, 82, passed away at Advent Health Hospital on June 4, 2019 in Hendersonville, NC. Formerly of California, He was a longtime resident of Hendersonville, NC upon retiring from Arrowspace after a traumatic brain injury. He was a production control expeditor. Before becoming a Jehovah's Witness, He was in the Army Reserves for five years.
He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Darlyn Maurer; daughter, Denise Jones; grandchildren, Spencer, Xander and Piper Sherman; a spiritually-adopted daughter, Shelly Jablonski; special friends, Jere and Cathy Maillard; and three fur companions, Jackie, Ricco and Snowflake.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2374 Howard Gap Road, Hendersonville.
Published in The Times-News on June 27, 2019