Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
2374 Howard Gap Road
Hendersonville, NC
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Ted Maurer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted F. Maurer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ted F. Maurer Obituary
Mr. Ted F. Maurer, 82, passed away at Advent Health Hospital on June 4, 2019 in Hendersonville, NC. Formerly of California, He was a longtime resident of Hendersonville, NC upon retiring from Arrowspace after a traumatic brain injury. He was a production control expeditor. Before becoming a Jehovah's Witness, He was in the Army Reserves for five years.
He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Darlyn Maurer; daughter, Denise Jones; grandchildren, Spencer, Xander and Piper Sherman; a spiritually-adopted daughter, Shelly Jablonski; special friends, Jere and Cathy Maillard; and three fur companions, Jackie, Ricco and Snowflake.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2374 Howard Gap Road, Hendersonville.
Published in The Times-News on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.