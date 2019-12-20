|
Ms.Teresa Beddingfield, 58, of Jacksonville, FL passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Acosta Rua Hospice in Jacksonville following a courageous battle with cancer. A native of Jacksonville, FL she had resided in Henderson County for a number of years. She was preceded in death by her son, Justin Beddingfield.
Teresa spent her entire career in service to the public and loved interacting with people in general. She found joy cooking and making sweets for others to enjoy. She loved the beach and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Mandy Semidey and Paula Bale (Travis); grandchildren, Anthony, Andre, Kaitlyn and Kourtney; her lifelong friend, Gary Beddingfield and numerous brothers, sisters and extended family.
A graveside service was held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park for family and close friends with Reverend Sam Beddingfield officiating.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com
Forest Lawn Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019