|
|
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Terry Daniel Nickoloff passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Hendersonville Health and Rehab.
He was born in Pennsylvania to the late Daniel and Mary Nickoloff and was preceded in death by his wife, Carol.
He served in the U.S. Marines, after an honorable discharge was employed by the FBI in Washington D.C. for 35 years retiring as a computer specialist. After moving to Hendersonville, NC he managed Micro Storage for 15 years before his death.
"Nick" was a kind, gentle man, loved by all who knew him. He was available for anyone needing help. If he couldn't fix something, he made sure to find someone who could.
In his spare time, he made bird houses, board games, wooden footstools and in the past created beautiful stained art pieces. He will be greatly missed.
A private service will be held.
Donations may be made to the Elizabeth House, 581 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Jackson Funeral Service and Crematory is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019