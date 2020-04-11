|
FLAT ROCK, NC- Terry "Elvi" Foster, 57, of Flat Rock, NC went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 10, 2020.
He was raised in Edneyville, NC and graduated from Edneyville High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ab and Dorothy Laughter Foster and a sister, Barbara Foster.
He served in the US Army as a gunner in the field artillery. He retired as Lieutenant from the Henderson County Sheriff's Office after over 30 years of service. He had also worked part time at the Polk County Sheriff's Office for a brief period and remained active serving the Henderson County Sheriff's office on a part time basis until his death. Elvi also served the county as a long time member of the Edneyville Fire and Rescue and later Dana Fire and Rescue.
He attended Main Street Baptist Church. He was competitive, enjoyed playing softball, NASCAR and NHRA racing but most of all he loved his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Arline Noxon Foster and daughter, Ashley Foster and her husband Shane Foster and their children, Jenna and Landon all of Hendersonville. He is also survived by his loving parents William and Susan Noxon of Boiling Springs, SC.
In honor of Lt. Foster, a drive by memorial is planned for later this week. Please continue to monitor www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or the Henderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
A celebration of Elvi's life will he held at a later date.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020