Wells Funeral Homes
296 West Main Street
Waynesville, NC 28786
(828) 456-3535
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
Hendersonville, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
Hendersonville, NC
Rev. Dr. Thad R. Dowdle

Rev. Dr. Thad R. Dowdle Obituary
Reverend Dr. Thad Robert Dowdle went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 7, 2019. He was a son of the late Thad Oswald Dowdle and Sarah Holbrooks Dowdle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Gladys.
Thad is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley Smith Dowdle; a daughter Rebecca Hawkins; granddaughter Kasi Morrow (Rob); two grandsons Shayne Clemmons (Tiffany) and Patrick Clemmons, all of Hendersonville; two great-grandchildren Cooper Ray Morrow and Krislyn Rose Clemmons; nephew, Dale Coward; adopted granddaughter, Kerry Logsdon; two adopted great-grandchildren, Jaiden and Shaleigh Logsdon; cousin, Herman Holbrooks; and two special friends, Darrell and Bill Hawkins.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Hendersonville. A private burial will be held on Sunday in Upper Crabtree Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Memory Care of Asheville, 100 Far Horizons Lane, Asheville, NC 28803.
Published in The Times-News on June 12, 2019
