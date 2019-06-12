|
Reverend Dr. Thad Robert Dowdle went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 7, 2019. He was a son of the late Thad Oswald Dowdle and Sarah Holbrooks Dowdle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Gladys.
Thad is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley Smith Dowdle; a daughter Rebecca Hawkins; granddaughter Kasi Morrow (Rob); two grandsons Shayne Clemmons (Tiffany) and Patrick Clemmons, all of Hendersonville; two great-grandchildren Cooper Ray Morrow and Krislyn Rose Clemmons; nephew, Dale Coward; adopted granddaughter, Kerry Logsdon; two adopted great-grandchildren, Jaiden and Shaleigh Logsdon; cousin, Herman Holbrooks; and two special friends, Darrell and Bill Hawkins.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Hendersonville. A private burial will be held on Sunday in Upper Crabtree Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Memory Care of Asheville, 100 Far Horizons Lane, Asheville, NC 28803.
Published in The Times-News on June 12, 2019