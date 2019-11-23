Home

Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
828-258-8274
Thelma Augusta (Bumgarner) Blankenship

Thelma Augusta (Bumgarner) Blankenship Obituary
Thelma Augusta Bumgarner Blankenship was a Haywood County native born in the Dix Creek Community, on August 23, 1924. After a short illness, Thelma passed away on November 21, 2019 in Hendersonville, NC where she raised a family and resided for the past 64 years.
Thelma was the daughter of the late Samuel "Jesse" Bumgarner and Dailie Kuykendall Bumgarner of Canton, NC. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Hilliard Henry Blankenship, her three brothers, Morris, Dois, and Ted Bumgarner, and a daughter-in-law, Glenda Blankenship (Tommy).
Thelma was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Hendersonville. In her earlier years, she enjoyed traveling, sewing, and cooking. Her greatest accomplishments and largest joy came from her family. She dedicated a lifetime of service to carrying on her legacy.
She was survived by her brother Bobby Bumgarner (Carla) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; her three children, Henrietta Guice (Don) of Hendersonville, NC, Tommy Blankenship of Tallahassee, FL, and Randy Blankenship of Hendersonville, NC; her grandchildren Lisa Dennison (Tom) of Hendersonville, NC, Paige Blankenship (John) of St. Petersburg, FL, Cori Flowers (Ryan) of Waynesville, NC, and Sidney Blankenship of Denver, CO; and also her three great-grandchildren Luke Dennison (Jess) of Arden, NC, Mitch Dennison of Greenville, SC, and Ava Flowers of Waynesville, NC. Many nieces and nephews as well.
At Thelma's request there will be no funeral service. She will be laid to rest with her late husband at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery at noon on Wednesday, November 27th.
"And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus" Philippians 4:7
Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
