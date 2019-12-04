|
|
Thelma Irene Jones Hawkins, 78, of Arden passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Elizabeth House. Thelma was born July 12, 1941 to the late Clyde and H. Cordelia Golden Jones. She was also preceded in death by her husband of fifty-six years, Carleton Ray Hawkins; her brothers, Julius William, Donald and James Monroe Jones; and sisters, Ima Jean Jones, Mary Jane J. McFee, and Martha J. Galloway.
Thelma was a native of Transylvania County and a graduate of Rosman High School. She lived most of her life in Arden. She was a homemaker and a fan of movies, classic television and daytime dramas.
Survivors include her daughter, Suzan Renee Hawkins of Arden and East Garafraxa Ontario Canada and her partner, Wayne Parkinson of East Garafraxa Ontario Canada; son, Charlie Ray Hawkins and his partner, Jackie Shealy of Hendersonville; sisters, Peggy J. Fisher of Lake Toxaway and Shirley J. Gonce of Mills River; and several nieces and nephews.
