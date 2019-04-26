|
|
Theodore "Ted" Hamilton, 71, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 after a valiant battle with Parkinson's and Lewy Body. A seventh generation native of Henderson County, Ted was a son of the late John Francis and Gertrude Cabe Hamilton. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Vince Hamilton. A graduate of East High and Brevard College, he worked at Dupont for thirty-two years. After his retirement, Ted opened a sign shop where he made vinyl and sandblasted signs. He was a licensed building contractor and enjoyed home renovation and building.
Ted was a member of Main Street Baptist Church where he served on the building team. Honorary pallbearers will be Adam Fox, Kelley Dagostin, Rusty Hamilton, Garrett Nicholson, Chris Lindsey, and his best friend, fishing buddy and brother-in-law, Rick Lovelace.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-two years, Diane Lovelace Hamilton; a son, Wesley Hamilton; two daughters, Angela Dagostin and Karen Fox; three grandchildren, Ashley Hamilton, Katelyn Nicholson, Garrett Nicholson; and a granddaughter on the way.
The funeral will be at 2:00 pm Sunday in the Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Carl Connelly will officiate. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm prior to the service in the chapel.
Many thanks to the nursing staff of hospice; Dr. Joseph Kovaz, and the wonderful staff at Sunnybrook Assisted Living.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com for online condolences.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019