|
|
Theodore Roosevelt Eggers passed away at Elizabeth House in Hendersonville, NC, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was the son of Theodore and Elizabeth Mihalko Eggers, and was born in Yonkers, NY, on November 10, 1937.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Charlotte Utzat Eggers, and his sister, Christine Keunen, of Washington, DC.
He graduated from Gorton High School in Yonkers in 1955, and thereafter served in the Air Force, Strategic Air Command, from 1955 until 1959. He subsequently was employed by IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY. After receiving his B.S. in Education from SUNY, New Paltz, in 1965, he became an elementary school teacher in the Arlington Central School District of Poughkeepsie, NY. Later, he received his M.S. in Education from Danbury State Teacher's College in Danbury, CT. He retired in December of 1992.
He was a member of Mensa, Masonic groups, and served in the LaGrange Lions Club of LaGrange, NY, for 33 years. Upon relocating to Hendersonville, he joined the local Elk's Lodge.
His fine sense of humor and keen wit, as well as his creative thinking, were part of this special man's personality, and he enriched many students' lives, as well as keeping his friends and family chuckling and groaning at his puns. He will be greatly missed.
There will be no services. In his memory, please do an act of kindness for someone who least expects it.
Published in The Times-News from June 13 to June 14, 2019