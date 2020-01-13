Home

Thomas Arthur Boquist Obituary
Thomas Arthur Boquist, 88, formerly of Hendersonville, died January 7, 2020, in Acworth, Georgia. He was born July 7, 1931 in Staten Island, New York, to Carl Arthur Boquist and Mary Elizabeth (Slaven) Boquist. He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife of 55 years, Audrey (Muller) Boquist. He retired from Lockheed Martin and was a member of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church.
He is survived by daughter Laura Boquist Dockery (Kent Dockery) of Oakridge, OR; son Paul Boquist (Amrah Moore Boquist) of Kennesaw GA; three grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Thursday January 16 at 11:00 am at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family. To offer condolences, visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
