Thomas Barnard Corbett, 87, of Hendersonville, died on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Pardee UNC Healthcare in Hendersonville. He was a son of the late Barnard Bee and Bonnie Hill Corbett. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister, Mary Frances Corbett Sitton.
Tom was a Henderson County native and a graduate of Dana High School. He married the former Martha Ann Tuck, also of Hendersonville, on April 2, 1955. He was a decorated veteran in the United States Army in the Korean Conflict. He worked as a laboratory technician for Ecusta Paper Mill in Pisgah Forest until his retirement. He was a dedicated member of Refuge Baptist Church for over forty years. He was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be greatly missed.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of over 64 years, Martha, of the home. He is also survived by his daughter Debbie Corbett Lanning and her husband Bud of Fletcher; one grandson, Kyle Lanning and his wife, Jessica, and is the proud great-grandfather of two beautiful girls, Hollis and Josey, all of Spruce Pine.
The graveside service will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Shepherd Memorial Park in Hendersonville with Pastor Jeffrey Neelands officiating.
The family requests that donations in Tom's memory be directed to Refuge Baptist Church, 30 Oleta Rd., Hendersonville, NC, 28792.
