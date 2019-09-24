|
HENDERSONVILLE, NC -Thomas Edward Dutcher, a long-time resident of the Hendersonville area, passed into heaven Monday, the 23rd of September after a life well-lived.
Born in 1932 in Sherrill, N.Y., Tommy graduated high school in 1950. After being drafted in 1952, he served 20 years in the Army and Airforce, serving in Korea, and in Japan. He was a Korean War Veteran, retiring in 1976.
After service, Tommy settled his family in Wampsville, NY. His post service career included management positions with Agway Gas and Nice-n-Easy in Oneida, and sales positions with Snap-On Tools and BJ's Wholesale Club throughout central NY. In retirement, he and his beloved Marti traveled the country until finally settling again in Hendersonville where they were charter members of the Edneyville Community Lion's Club.
Tommy loved spending time around the campfire with his family and friends at Brown's Campground and Sandy Point Private Club in the summers and snowmobiling in the winters. He loved his family, all dogs, all kinds of music, and the Green Bay Packers. He was a people person-good neighbor, great friend, wonderful person, and better father.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Wickens, sons, Michael Wickens and Steven Dutcher, six grandchildren, and as of the day of his passing, now four great grandchildren. Tommy was predeceased by his beloved wife of forty-seven years, Martha Wilkinson Dutcher, eldest daughter, Debra Wickens Tweedale, and grandson, Christopher Wickens.
In lieu of flowers, as a memorial to Tommy and Marti's life together, gifts can be made to Fruitland Baptist Church, 150 College Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
A memorial service will be held for Tommy on Thursday September 26, 2019 at 2 PM at the Chapel in the Pines of Jackson Funeral Service. The family will receive friends on hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Jackson Funeral Service is assisting the Dutcher family.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019