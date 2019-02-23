Home

Moody-Connolly Funeral Home
181 S Caldwell St
Brevard, NC 28712
(828) 884-2220
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Blue Ridge Gardens of Memory
More Obituaries for Thomas Taylor
Thomas Glenn Taylor
Thomas Glenn Taylor, 82, passed away at Transylvania Community Hospital on Friday February 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother and father R.G and Loee Taylor, and a sister Betty Taylor Hunter.
He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Barton Taylor, and his son Robert Manley Taylor. He is survived by a brother, Charles H. Taylor of Brevard and nephews Owen, Bryan and Charles Robert Taylor, Robert (Butch), John and Richard Hunter.
Thomas was a graduate of Brevard High School. He retired from his job as a post office official after 33 years. He served in the United States Army and was a supporter of the Wounded Warriors and disabled veterans' groups. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman who loved to travel. Thomas was a friend to many and routinely helped those in need.
A graveside service will be held Monday February 25 at 11 a.m. at Blue Ridge Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the Wounded Warriors or other disabled veterans' groups. Online condolences may be left at www.MoodyConnellyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
