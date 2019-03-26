Home

Thomas Heatherly

Thomas Heatherly Obituary
Thomas Heatherly, 78, owner of Tommy's AC and Radiator Service, passed away on Saturday, March 23rd, 2018. Born in Henderson County, he was the son of Lloyd and Marie Heatherly.
He was predeceased by his wife, Diane and a brother, LB.
He is survived by 3 sons, Bobby, Roger, and Barry; one daughter, Kathy; seven grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Dana Baptist Church on Thursday, March 28th from 1pm - 2pm. Funeral services will follow at 2pm. Preacher Dan Blackwell will officiate.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
