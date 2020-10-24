1/1
Thomas Michael "Tommy" Bader
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas "Tommy" Michael Bader, 69, of Hendersonville, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at The Laurels of Hendersonville. He was born in Perkasie, PA to the late Charles and Eleanor Bader.
Tommy was a salesman for industrial gases and equipment, with a long career at MG Industries and AirGas. A coin collector, he was a member of the Hendersonville Coin Club and the Marion Coin Club. He loved his family, Syracuse Orangemen basketball, hunting, Corvettes, and his church family. Tommy was a member of Upward Baptist Church.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Michael Bader and his wife Holly, of Hendersonville, NC, Matthew Bader of New York, and Rachel Chandler and her husband Greg, of Chapel Hill, NC; grandchildren, Haylee, Olivia, and Jake Bader; and siblings, Barry Bader and his wife Mary Jo, of Washington state, and Cheryl Jones and her husband Frank of New Jersey.
Tommy loved his family and they were his greatest source of pride. He will be remembered for his humor and hilarious one-liners, creative storytelling, and his ability to always win during Monopoly. He was a singular presence and will be sorely missed. A celebration of Tommy's life will be held in the spring of 2021.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.shulerfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved