Thomas Patrick Ryan, 87, of Hendersonville died peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Pardee UNC Health Care in Hendersonville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Aloysius and Isabelle Young Ryan, and his brothers, Jack Young and Michael Ryan.
Thomas grew up in Corning, New York and earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Tri-State University in Indiana and then completed a Masters of Business Administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey. He was a loyal employee at the Xerox Corporation in Rochester, New York for over 30 years. During that time, Tom was a dedicated runner and even completed the 1983 Boston Marathon. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force in the Korean Conflict. He and his wife, Dorothy, re-located to Western North Carolina in 2000. He was an avid clogger for many years and performed in New York and North Carolina. He loved to read and enjoyed listening to country music. Thomas was also an active member of Immaculate Conception Church in Hendersonville.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 63 years, Dorothy, and one sister Joan and her husband, John. Two sons: Dennis and Edward, as well as three daughters: Eileen and her husband, Scott, Patricia and her husband, Raymond, and Susan and her husband, Walter. He is also survived by six grandchildren.
A mass in the memory of Thomas will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Thomas' memory be directed to the Friends of the Henderson County Public Library – Main Branch, mailed to 301 N. Washington St., Hendersonville, NC 29739.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019