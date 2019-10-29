|
MILLS RIVER/CANTON- Thomas "Tom" Franklin Price, age 80, an exceptional husband, and a loving father and grandfather passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Mr. Price was a resident of Mills River and a former resident of Canton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Sadie Price; his twin brother, Don Price and his brother, John Douglas Price.
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Judith Williams Price of Mills River; his children, Mark Franklin Price of Mills River, and Paige Price Melton and her husband, Scott Melton of Fletcher; grandchildren, Hadley and Raelie Melton; a sister, Debbie Hall of LaGrange, GA, and a brother, David Price of Statesville, NC; several cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and many friends.
A service of remembrance will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, November 1, 2019 at French Broad Baptist Church at 182 Grandview Lane, Hendersonville, NC 28791 with Pastor Kemuel Pruitt officiating. The family will be receiving friends at the church one hour prior to the service of remembrance.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Elizabeth House, 581 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731 or The Alzheimer's Association- Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, #250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Price family.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019