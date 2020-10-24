Thomas "Tommy" Michael Bader, 69, of Hendersonville, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at The Laurels of Hendersonville. He was born in Perkasie, PA to the late Charles and Eleanor Bader.
Tommy was a salesman for industrial gases and equipment, with a long career at MG Industries and AirGas. A coin collector, he was a member of the Hendersonville Coin Club and the Marion Coin Club. He loved his family, Syracuse Orangemen basketball, hunting, Corvettes, and his church family. Tommy was a member of Upward Baptist Church.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Michael Bader and his wife Holly, of Hendersonville, NC, Matthew Bader of New York, and Rachel Chandler and her husband Greg, of Chapel Hill, NC; grandchildren, Haylee, Olivia, and Jake Bader; and siblings, Barry Bader and his wife Mary Jo, of Washington state, and Cheryl Jones and her husband Frank of New Jersey.
Tommy loved his family and they were his greatest source of pride. He will be remembered for his humor and hilarious one-liners, creative storytelling, and his ability to always win during Monopoly. He was a singular presence and will be sorely missed. A celebration of Tommy's life will be held in the spring of 2021.
