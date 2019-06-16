|
Thomas W. Lewis Jr., 63, originally from Wheeling, West Virginia died April 22, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
He was the son of the late Lt Col Thomas W. Lewis (USAF Retired) and Margaret Kaiser.
He was a resident of Florida for over 25 years and moved to North Carolina in 2006.
A memorial service post cremation will be held Saturday June 22, 2019 at 11 AM at the Chapel in the Pines of Jackson Funeral Service, 1101 Greenville Hwy, Hendersonville, NC.
Flowers may be sent or donations can be made to : The American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or the donor's choice.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from June 16 to June 17, 2019