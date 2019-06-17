|
|
Thomas W. Lewis, Jr., 63, originally from Wheeling, WV, died on April 22, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital in South Carolina. He was the son of the late LT. COL. Thomas W. Lewis (USAF Retired) and Margaret Kaiser. He was a resident of Florida for over 25 years and moved to NC in 2006.
Memorial services post cremation will be held at Jackson Funeral Services and Cremation Chapel at 11:00AM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 (1101 Greenville Hwy, Hendersonville, NC 28793).
Flowers can be sent or donations can be made to the American Heart Association or American Cancer Society of your choice.
Published in The Times-News from June 17 to June 18, 2019