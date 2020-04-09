|
|
Toby Jones 80 of Hendersonville passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Toby owned Toby's Mattress Superstore Spartanburg Highway for the past 25 years. His family and friends knew Toby to be friendly to all, filled with laughter, and always trying to make people's day with his lighthearted view of life while "always keeping things on the sunny side".
He was a devoted husband to Jessie Faye; proud father to Keaton Brooke, Britt, and Brian; and a proud grandfather to Archer, Beckham, and Elili. Toby cherished relationships with his employees, suppliers, local advertisers, and he enjoyed making new friends with the customers in his store. Toby was a passionate fan of the University of Tennessee Volunteers. He loved the beach, the mountains of Hendersonville, and he loved his loyal dogs.
Toby was always willing to help someone in need. He was the originator and driving force behind the Mickey Marvin Golf Tournament in 2016, a charitable event to provide scholarships for Henderson County high school athletes.
Toby is survived by his wife Jessie Faye Jones; a daughter Keaton Brooke Jones both of Hendersonville; two sons and their families, Britt Peace of Alpharetta, Georgia and Brian Jones of Homewood, Alabama; and two brothers Jack Jones of Gastonia, NC and Grover Matlock of Morehead City, NC.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial donations be made in his memory to: Blue Ridge Humane Society, 14 Towne Place Hendersonville, NC 28792 , Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road Flat Rock, NC 28731, or The Boys and Girls Club of Henderson County, P.O.Box 1460 Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family. To offer online condolences, visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020