1/1
Tom Dupont
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Tom Dupont, 77 of Hendersonville, NC, passed away on Monday, November 16 after a 4 ½ year bout with leukemia. He is survived by his wife, Jane; son, Steve Dupont and his wife Audrey of Birmingham, AL; two grandchildren, Alister and Noelle Dupont; and a sister, Barbara Hendrix of San Diego, CA.
Tom grew up in the Cleveland, Ohio area and was graduated from Lake Forest (IL) College in 1965. He received a Ph.D. in Consumer Psychology at Purdue University, where he met and married the love of his life, Jane. After a brief stint of college teaching at IUPUI, in 1970 he joined the firm of Oxtoby-Smith, a boutique marketing research company in NYC, conducting marketing research for clients such as AT&T, Volvo, TWA, Minute Maid, and Block Drug. He rose through the ranks, becoming President in 1988. In 1993 he and Jane formed their own firm, D Squared Research, which specialized in consumer surveys used in deceptive advertising and trademark infringement litigation, and Tom was a frequent expert witness in the federal courts. During that time he and Jane lived in Mountain Lakes and Kinnelon, NJ and were both active as elders in the First Presbyterian Church of Whippany, NJ.
They retired to the Cummings Cove community in Hendersonville, NC in 2007. Tom enjoyed golfing at Cummings Cove, hiking with Hendersonville's High Country Hikers, and traveling to many domestic and foreign destinations, most of which involved hiking. He also enjoyed working in the Cummings Cove Community Garden with the produce grown donated to MANNA Foodbank. He often remarked that the beauty of the land and the many friendships they found in WNC made the move there the best decision they ever made.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in his memory to one of the following mostly local charities that Tom supported: Conserving Carolina, Mountain True, Community Foundation of Henderson County, MANNA Foodbank, Habitat for Humanity, Henderson County United Way and, of course, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or to PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
1101 Greenville Hwy
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-4261
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved