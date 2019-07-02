Home

McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108
Tryon, NC 28782
(828) 859-9341
Tommy Johnson
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Saluda United Methodist Church
Saluda, NC
Tommy Johnson Obituary
FLORENCE, SC – Tommy "Tom" Johnson of Florence, SC passed away, Sunday evening, June 30, 2019 after a short illness surrounded by his family.
A native of Saluda, NC, he was the son of the late Ray and Wilma Johnson. After high school, he left Saluda and lived in South Carolina, but Saluda was always home. "Mr. Tom" was owner of Mariachis Mexican Restaurants in Manning, SC and Sumter, SC.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Bellamy Johnson; his son, Barrett Johnson, wife Gina and grandson, Briggs; his step-son, Johnny McGowan, wife Tonya and granddaughters, Grace and Jessica McGowan; his sister, Rheta Foster, husband Hop. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins and his Mariachis family.
Family and friends may visit McFarland Funeral Chapel Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Saluda United Methodist Church, Saluda, NC with Rev. Randy Foster officiating.
Burial will follow in Saluda City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter, 5079 Alex Harvin Hwy., Manning, SC 29102 or Saluda United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 551, Saluda, NC 28773.
An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com
McFarland Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Tryon, North Carolina
Published in The Times-News from July 2 to July 3, 2019
