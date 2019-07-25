Home

Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Seawright Funeral Chapel
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Tony Osteen


1940 - 2019
LAKE BOWEN- Tony Osteen 79 of Lake Bowen went home to be with the Lord on July 20, 2019. Born May 12, 1940 in Hendersonville, NC, he was the husband of Darlene D. Osteen for 38 years. He was retired from Duke Energy after 35 years of service. The family will receive friends Friday, July 26, 2019 at Seawright Funeral Home from 10:00AM until 10:45AM. A memorial service will follow in the funeral chapel at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to Interim Hospice 16 Hyland Rd. Greer SC 29615 or Meals on Wheels PO Box 461 Spartanburg SC 29304
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in The Times-News on July 25, 2019
