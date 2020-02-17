|
|
Dr. Travis Duane Johnson, age 43, of Black Mountain, NC passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his home. A true Valentine, Travis was born on February 14, 1976 in Spartanburg, SC to Dr. Terry and Nancy Resh Johnson. After graduating from Dorman High School, Furman University, The Medical University of South Carolina, and Harvard University, Travis was passionate about maternal-child health and public health, both at the Hendersonville Family Medicine Residency Program and in serving as a medical missionary with Serge in Bundibugyo, Uganda. In addition to founding the Child Advocacy Center (Believe), Travis launched and directed the UNC Gilling School's MPH Program in Asheville, NC with MAHEC. Travis was a beloved member of Grace Blue Ridge Church in Hendersonville. Believing in the love of Jesus for everyone, Travis was generous with his time, his talents, his passions, and his love. Even in the seven years of fighting cancer, he always offered hope, lived actively, championed his kids, and loved his wife dearly. He is survived by his beloved wife, Amy Lang Johnson, his precious children Lillian, Patton, and Aidan; his brothers, Chad (Angie) Johnson of Daniel Island, SC, Nate (Rossana) Johnson of Charleston, SC; his parents, Terry and Nancy Johnson of Daniel Island, SC; and his in-laws Gary and Wanda Lang of Franklin, TN.
A memorial to celebrate the life of Travis will be held on Saturday, February 22nd at 2pm at Arden Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends after the service at the church. The family asks that you wear a bright color in honor of Travis's joyful life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to SERGE at www.give.serge.org or to the GoFundMe account sent on their behalf (www.gofundme.com/f/travis-johnson-modern-day-saint-valentine).
Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Johnson Family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020