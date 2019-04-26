|
Troy Lee Danner, age 92 of Hendersonville, formerly of Brevard, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
Mr. Danner was born on October 14, 1926 in Old Fort, NC to the late Robert Lee Danner and Laura Bryson Danner. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Edith Colleen Danner, two sisters, Virginia Hauser and Bobbie Mull, and two sons-in-law, James Mack Reese and Ned Whitmire.
He was a member of Turkey Creek Baptist Church where he faithfully served as a Sunday School teacher and Deacon. Mr. Danner retired in 1990 from P.H. Glatfelter after 37 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. Mr. Danner loved his children, grandchildren and especially his great-grandchildren.
Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Sprouse and husband Onald of Advance, NC and Ann Whitmire of Hendersonville; sister, Bette Killian of Hickory, NC; three grandchildren, Kelly Yarborough and husband Terry, Kristi Gallimore and fiancee Donnie Williams, and David Reese and wife Patricia; six great-grandchildren, Ryan and Matthew Womack, Alex and Amy Yarborough, Haleigh Gallimore, Zachary Reese.
His smile captured the heart of many friends and dear loved ones. He was a blessing to all who knew him and lived a truly blessed life.
"Blessed are those who dwell in your house, ever singing your praise" Psalm 84:4
The funeral service will be held at 2 PM Monday, April 29, 2019 in the Moody-Connolly Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Turkey Creek Baptist Church or Four Seasons Hospice.
Published in The Times-News on Apr. 26, 2019