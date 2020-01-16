|
Valerie P. Fletcher, 53, of Hendersonville, NC died with her family by her side after an extended illness late Wednesday afternoon, January 15, 2020 at the Elizabeth House in Flat Rock, NC.
Mrs. Fletcher was born on Wednesday, November 9, 1966 in Asheville, NC to James M. "Jim" and Hattie "Jo" (Arrowood) Parham of Hendersonville, NC. As the former Valerie Jolene Parham on December 9, 1995 at West Hendersonville Baptist Church in Hendersonville, she married her loving husband of 24 years, the Rev. Tracy C. Fletcher who survives.
In 1991, Mrs. Fletcher earned a Master's Degree in Christian Education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, TX and was later employed as a teacher's assistant with First Baptist Church East Flat Rock in East Flat Rock, NC. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister to her family and was so ever devoted to her faith and our Lord Jesus Christ.
In addition to her husband, Tracy and her parents, she leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Joshua C. Fletcher and her daughter, Natalie J. Fletcher both of Hendersonville. Also surviving is her brother, Clayton J. Parham and his wife, Lisa also of Hendersonville; her mother-in-law, Martha "Jean" Fletcher of Greenville, SC; a special niece, Haley Parham and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved brother, Gavin Ross Parham who died on November 14, 1992.
Funeral services to celebrate Mrs. Fletcher's life will be two o'clock Saturday afternoon, January 18, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 312 Fifth Avenue, Hendersonville, NC 28739 with Rev. Dr. Michael Smith, former Director of Missions of the Carolina Baptist Association, Rev. Anthony "Andy" Craver of Upward Christian Fellowship church and Rev. Steve Scoggins of First Baptist Church officiating. The family will receive guests Saturday from 11:30 am to 1:45 pm in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church in Hendersonville, NC. She will be laid to rest in the historic Oakdale City Cemetery of Hendersonville, NC.
Memorial contributions may be offered on behalf of Mrs. Fletcher to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC, 28731, First Baptist Church of Hendersonville, NC or to the charity of the donor's choice.
The family wishes to thank the many doctors, nurses and caregivers but most of all a very special thanks to the "Angels of Hospice" for their love and support during these past few weeks. We are all so very grateful for all that you have done. Thank you.
Valerie will be forever missed by her loving and devoted family and many dear friends. "May God Grant Her Eternal Rest."
Arrangements for Mrs. Fletcher are in the care of Shuler Funeral Home of Hendersonville, NC, (828) 693-5220. Online condolences may be shared at, www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020