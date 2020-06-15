Vance Clifford Dalton Sr., 80, of Hendersonville passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Universal Health Care. A native and lifelong resident of Henderson County, Clifford was the son of the late Charles and Laura Dalton. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a grandson, Ethan Beddingfield; four sisters, Inez McChalk, Virginia Huntley, Clara Whiteside and Glenda Hawkins; and one brother, Dennis Dalton.
He was survived by his wife of 53 years, Kay Staton Dalton, three sons, Vance C Dalton, Jr. and wife , Lori of Newton, Rodney Dalton of Hendersonville, Charlie Dalton and wife, Sheri of Raleigh and one daughter, Charlene Dalton of Hendersonville; Seven grandchildren; Isaac Dalton and fiancée Kayla Demeny of Maiden, Blake Lewis and wife, Joanna of Raleigh, Rhett Lewis of Hendersonville, Jake Dalton of Newton, Kayla Philbrick of Hendersonville, Ivan Philbrick of Hendersonville, Skye Pressley and husband, Donald of Asheville; three great-grandchildren Lane Lewis of Hendersonville, Cora Lewis of Raleigh and Scarlet Pressley of Asheville; two brothers, Bud Dalton and wife, Mae and John Dalton both of Hendersonville; sister Kay Cantrell of Dana; sister-in-law Joyce Dalton of Hendersonville and two brother-in-law's Joe Whiteside and Tommy Hawkins both of Hendersonville. Clifford was a PawPaw to many others.
Clifford was a veteran of the US Army with service in Korea. He lived to farm and spend time with his grandchildren that he loved so much. He instilled a strong work ethic and love for the land in all of his family. His family witnessed the power of generosity as they saw his willingness to give to and help others anytime there was a need. Clifford's "adventures and life experiences" will be remembered by many.
Due to Covid 19 a graveside service will be held on June 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mountain Home Baptist Church Cemetery, 21 Little Creek Rd, Hendersonville, NC 28792 with Rev. Craig Garren officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 1409, Lincolnton, NC 28093 or Mountain Home Baptist Church, PO Box 288, Edneyville, NC 28727.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in Times-News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.