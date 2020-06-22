Vance "“Wayne”" Frady
Vance "Wayne" Frady, 91, of Hendersonville passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Mission Hospital after a brief illness. He was born in Transylvania County to the late William Lasalle and Anne Eve Frady, and is preceded in death by five brothers (Will, Louie, Ted, Merrimon and Paul), and five sisters (Katherine, Betsy, Jackie, Benlee and Mary Lou).
Wayne served in the US Navy, and was a member of Berea Baptist Church. He enjoyed doing carpentry, and watching the Atlanta Braves play.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Jimmy Frady of Hendersonville, Ken Frady (Kathy) of Brevard, and Barbie Allen of Whittier; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. We will remember him as a loving Paw Paw who loved God, his family, and his church.
Wayne will be laid to rest at 2pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Reverend Matt Metzger will officiate the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Berea Baptist Church, 626 Berea Church Road Hendersonville, NC 28739.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.

Published in Times-News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
