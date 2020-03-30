|
Velma Kate Gwinn Coates, 100, wife of the late Carol Monroe Coates, Sr., passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at her home.
Born in Spartanburg County, a daughter of the late Robert Wade Gwinn and the late Rosa Kate Brannon Gwinn, she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed sewing and taking care of her grandchildren. She was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley, SC.
Surviving are a son, Carroll Monroe Coates, Jr. of Central, SC; grandchildren, Kimberly Coates Hungerford (James) of Fletcher, NC and Roy Bart Coates of Hendersonville, NC; great-grandchildren, Brooke Alexandra Hungerford and James Riley Hungerford, both of Hendersonville, NC; and sisters, Faye Gwinn Souther and Sarah Edith Gwinn, both of Inman, SC.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by brothers, Ray Gwinn and Robert Wade Gwinn, Jr.; and sisters, Hellon Mae Gwinn Vaughn, Virginia Virl Gwinn, and Geraldine Gwinn.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road, 1425 Powdersville Road, Easley, SC 29642. A private burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Hendersonville, NC.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642.
Visit Robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley, SC.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020