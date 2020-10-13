Velva Rambo Hunter, age 96, of Etowah, passed away on October 3, 2020 with her faithful husband, Marvin, and youngest grandson, Ryan, by her side. Velva was born October 2, 1924 in Minford, Ohio the only child of the late Dallas Mason Rambo and Laura Mae Hayward Rambo Swisshelm whom were also from Minford, Ohio.
Velva grew up in Minford, Ohio and went to cosmetology school after graduating from Minford High School. She became a Christian at the age of 16 while worshiping in her home congregation, Sunshine Church of Christ. Velva was a cosmetologist and had a salon in her home on State Route 335 for almost 20 years. While married to her first husband, Harry Schuler, they also had a jewelry and watch business in Sciotoville, Ohio for a number of years.
Throughout her life, Velva was known for her love and concern she held for children who were less fortunate and oftentimes abused and needy in many other ways. Over the years, she brought 14 children into her home where she nurtured and encouraged them to make better lives for themselves. She was also a source of encouragement to adults who were needy as well. After leaving Ohio, Velva lived in Louisville, Kentucky for many years which is where she met and married her second husband, Marvin H. Hunter. She became involved in buying and selling real estate and she took several courses in real estate and psychology at the University of Louisville, Kentucky. She was a successful business entrepreneur and even became the Mayor of West Point, Kentucky, serving several years.
Family was especially important to Velva. She and Marvin often traveled countless miles to see loved ones throughout their forty years together. After moving to Hendersonville, she continued being a faithful, active member of the Hendersonville Church of Christ since 1998. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Velva is survived by her husband, Marvin H. Hunter; her son Miles Douglas Schuler and wife Shannon of Gulf Breeze, Florida; two grandchildren, Miles Dallas Schuler of Grants Pass Oregon and Ryan Shannon Schuler of Warner Robin, Georgia; one foster child, Darlene Rigsby Havens, of Los Alamos, New Mexico; a stepson, Michael of Meade County, Kentucky; and three step-grandchildren, Shawn, Jesse, and Caleigh all of North Carolina.
The funeral service will be Saturday, October 17 at 10:00 a.m. at the Hendersonville Church of Christ, 1975 Haywood Road, Hendersonville, North Carolina with Pastor Ethan Brown officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in the memory of Velva R. Hunter be made to: Blue Ridge Humane Society, 1214 Greenville Hwy., Hendersonville, North Carolina, 28792, Phone: 828-692-2639 or www.blueridgehumane.org.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.