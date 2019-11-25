|
|
Vera M. "Tootsie" Hendrix, 89, of Hendersonville, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Sunnybrook Assisted Living after an extended illness. She was born in Mills River to the late Hilliard M. and Marie Dalton Lanning, and is also preceded in death by her husband, Fire Chief F.C. "Bud" Hendrix; and siblings, Evelyn Moore, Mark Lanning, Hilda Yarborough, and Lucille Crawford.
Tootsie was a lifelong resident of Henderson County and a longtime member of First United Methodist Church. She will always be remembered for roosters, and her love of Gospel Music.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Rita A. Hollar and her husband Reverend Hank; grandchildren, Jason Hollar and Jeff Hollar and his wife Lauren; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Blakely, and Wyatt Troy; and many nieces and nephews including Pat Jennings and her husband Reverend Porter.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11am at the Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Reverend Porter Jennings. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Sunnybrook Assisted Living as well as Four Seasons Hospice, to which memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019