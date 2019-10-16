|
Verlin Ray Clarkson, 82, of Bostic, NC passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills. Verlin was a native of Baltimore County, MD. He was a member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church. Verlin was a Commercial Construction Superintendent. He enjoyed woodworking, watching wildlife, and was a great deer hunter.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Martha Penley Clarkson; daughters, Lyn Clarkson and husband Carroll Osteen, Kim Coggins and husband Gary, Amy Davis and husband Bill, and Kristen Clarkson Coates and husband Scott; grandchildren, Brent, Zachary and Jake Rhodarmer, Justin Coggins, Jaclyn Littley, Alex and Barron Stewart, Leah and Drake Davis, Dustin Norris, Karlee and Will Coates; nine great grandchildren; brother, Nowell Clarkson and wife Norma; sister, Jill Bange and husband Kent. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Ray Clarkson and a sister, Beverly Joyce Clarkson.
The family will receive friends at 11:00AM Thursday, October 17, 2019, in the sanctuary of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 801 Mt. Lebanon Church Rd, Bostic, NC 28018. Funeral services will follow at Noon with Rev. Paul White officiating. There will be a graveside service held at 4PM in Blue Ridge Garden of Memories, 994 Hendersonville Highway, Pisgah Forest, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, PO Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043 or the American Cancer Society, 120 Executive Park, Asheville, NC 28801.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019