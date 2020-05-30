Vernie Mae "Tina" Fowler
Vernie Mae "Tina" Fowler, 62, of Hendersonville died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Pardee Hospital.
A native of Charlotte, NC, she was the daughter of the late James and Bronna Batson. Tina is also preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Gail Jacobs; and two sisters, Carolyn Gail Batson and Marsha Elaine Allen. She was a member of Hendersonville First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Bronna Marie Miller of Myrtle Beach, SC; a sister, Mary Johnston of Sherrills Fort, NC; and her ex-husband, Joe Fowler.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
An online register book is available by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.


Published in Times-News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
