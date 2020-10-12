Veronica Elaine Keeter, age 64, of Dana, NC passed away at the Elizabeth House in East Flat Rock, NC on October 4th, 2020. Veronica was born to the late Norman Richard Frye and Mary Mabel Williams Keeter Frye in Henderson County. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased in death by brothers Ricky Keeter, Jimmy Keeter, and sister Tammy Frye.
Veronica was born, raised, and lived in Dana all her life. She attended East Henderson High School. She worked in the fields, packing houses, on the family farm, and in a sewing factory before becoming disabled. She loved our Lord dearly and was a member of Barker Heights Baptist Church and watched her beloved Charles Stanley when she was unable to attend services in person.
Veronica enjoyed sneaking all of the younger kids in the family snacks, bubble gum, sweet tea, Dr. Pepper, and candy. She was a music, sun, fun and gun lover. She was a loud and proud Donald Trump supporter.
She loved being out in nature and taking scenic rides while listening to her music. She loved her family and friends very much and enjoyed visiting with them when she could. She never met a stranger and would encourage everyone to live and enjoy life to the fullest!
Veronica is survived by sons Rusty Brevard and Tracy Brevard of Hendersonville, NC, brother David Keeter and wife Sylvia of Hazlehurst, GA, her sisters MaryAnn Rankin, Pat Foxx and husband Eddie, Regina Benison and husband David, Robin Skinner and husband Gary, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, an uncle, great nieces, and great nephews that she loved dearly.
will be held on Tuesday October 13, 2020, 12 noon at Thos. Shepherd and Son in their Church Street Chapel with a funeral service following at 2 pm with Shannon Warren officiating. The burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park immediately following the service. Due to the pandemic, everyone is encouraged to be cautious and wear a mask.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.